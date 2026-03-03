Over 30 Former Missions to Play, Coach in World Baseball Classic

SAN ANTONIO - As the World Baseball Classic (WBC) begins tomorrow, 32 former San Antonio Missions players or coaches will be either on the field or in the dugout representing 15 countries.

Three-time All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who played for the Missions in 2017 and 2018, will represent the Dominican Republic. There are also several players who were in San Antonio as recently as 2025 who will be in this year's WBC, including Carter Loewen (Canada), Luis Patiño (Colombia), Josh Mallitz (Israel), Miguel Cienfuegos (Panama), and Jose Espada (Puerto Rico).

Below is a full list of former Missions in the WBC, with the year they were in San Antonio in parentheses:

Australia

Michael Collins (2009)

Jarryd Dale (2024)

Sam Holland (2015)

Canada

Logan Allen (2018)

Carter Loewen (2024-25)

Josh Naylor (2017-18)

Cal Quantrill (2017-18)

Colombia

Tayron Guerrero (2015-16)

Luis Patiño (2025)

Czechia

John Hussey (2014)

Dominican Republic

Wandy Peralta (2024)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017-18, 22)

Great Britain

Barry Enright (2017)

Tyler Viza (2021)

Israel

Josh Mallitz (2025)

Jason Marquis (2012)

Robert Stock (2018)

Italy

Alek Jacob (2022-23)

Jakob Marsee (2023-24)

Korea

Woo-Suk Go (2024)

Mexico

Andres Muñoz (2018)

Gerardo Reyes (2018)

Luis Urias (2017)

Netherlands

Ray Patrick-Didder (2024)

Nicaragua

Jacque Jones (2013 - hitting coach)

Panama

Miguel Cienfuegos (2024-25)

Allen Cordoba (2021)

Javy Guerra (2021)

Puerto Rico

Jose Espada (2023, 25)

USA

David Bednar (2018)

Dino Ebel (1996 - coach)

David Ross (2000)







