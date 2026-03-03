Over 30 Former Missions to Play, Coach in World Baseball Classic
March 3, 2026
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - As the World Baseball Classic (WBC) begins tomorrow, 32 former San Antonio Missions players or coaches will be either on the field or in the dugout representing 15 countries.
Three-time All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who played for the Missions in 2017 and 2018, will represent the Dominican Republic. There are also several players who were in San Antonio as recently as 2025 who will be in this year's WBC, including Carter Loewen (Canada), Luis Patiño (Colombia), Josh Mallitz (Israel), Miguel Cienfuegos (Panama), and Jose Espada (Puerto Rico).
Below is a full list of former Missions in the WBC, with the year they were in San Antonio in parentheses:
Australia
Michael Collins (2009)
Jarryd Dale (2024)
Sam Holland (2015)
Canada
Logan Allen (2018)
Carter Loewen (2024-25)
Josh Naylor (2017-18)
Cal Quantrill (2017-18)
Colombia
Tayron Guerrero (2015-16)
Luis Patiño (2025)
Czechia
John Hussey (2014)
Dominican Republic
Wandy Peralta (2024)
Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017-18, 22)
Great Britain
Barry Enright (2017)
Tyler Viza (2021)
Israel
Josh Mallitz (2025)
Jason Marquis (2012)
Robert Stock (2018)
Italy
Alek Jacob (2022-23)
Jakob Marsee (2023-24)
Korea
Woo-Suk Go (2024)
Mexico
Andres Muñoz (2018)
Gerardo Reyes (2018)
Luis Urias (2017)
Netherlands
Ray Patrick-Didder (2024)
Nicaragua
Jacque Jones (2013 - hitting coach)
Panama
Miguel Cienfuegos (2024-25)
Allen Cordoba (2021)
Javy Guerra (2021)
Puerto Rico
Jose Espada (2023, 25)
USA
David Bednar (2018)
Dino Ebel (1996 - coach)
David Ross (2000)
