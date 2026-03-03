Drillers National Anthem Auditions Friday, March 13

Published on March 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Do you have the voice to own the moment at ONEOK Field? Now's your chance to prove it!

Tulsa Drillers baseball is right around the corner, and before the first pitch is thrown, we need a standout performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Think you're up for it?

The Drillers, in partnership with the Tulsa World, are hosting the Annual "Tulsa's Got Talent" National Anthem auditions for locals to perform the anthem during the 2026 season.

The open auditions will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Woodland Hills Mall. Please enter the doors next to Texas De Brazil and head to the JCPenney Court.

We ask that all performers click HERE to pre-register for the event. However, participants should arrive early, because only the first 150 performers will get auditions.

After the event, the Drillers and the Tulsa World will choose the 10 best audition performances. Those 10 will be featured on TulsaWorld.com for a 12-day vote to decide which performer will sing the National Anthem before the Friday, April 17 game against the Arkansas Travelers.

All top 10 performers will have the opportunity to showcase their talent at a Drillers game in 2026.

Please note, those who have previously performed the National Anthem at ONEOK Field do not need to attend the audition. You will be considered along with newcomers for the 2026 season.







