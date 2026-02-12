ORU to Host OSU at ONEOK Field this Spring

NCAA baseball will be a common sight at ONEOK Field this spring. It was announced today that the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday, April 28. It will serve as a home game for the Golden Eagles.

It will mark the second college game of the year at the home of the Drillers. It was revealed earlier that Bedlam Baseball is returning to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 14 when the Cowboys face the Oklahoma Sooners.

The April 28th game between the Golden Eagles and the Cowboys will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be priced at $7, $10 and $15 each and will be available online through the Drillers ONEOK Field ticket office at a later date.

Because it is officially a home game for Oral Roberts, all ORU students can get free admission to the game by presenting their current student IDs at the ONEOK Field ticket windows.

The Golden Eagles and Cowboys game will take place after the Drillers meeting with San Antonio that morning. Separate admissions will be required for each game.







