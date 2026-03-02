ONEOK Field to Host Drillers High School Baseball Series

Published on March 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

With spring training now in full swing in Arizona and Florida, local fans are soon going to have opportunities catch live baseball at ONEOK Field. The Tulsa Drillers will be hosting a pair of baseball games with the return of the High School Baseball Series.

The first of the two games will take place this Thursday, March 5, with Bristow facing Oologah at 5:00 p.m.

Game two will be played on Saturday, March 7 with Sperry taking on Berryhill at noon. Saturday is also the annual DrillersFest at ONEOK Field. Fans attending that event from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. will have a chance to watch the action.

Admission to both games of the Tulsa Drillers High School Series will be free of charge and concessions stands will be open to serve fans.

A list of the games and start times is below.

TULSA DRILLERS 2026 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES AT ONEOK FIELD

Day 1 Thursday, March 5- Bristow vs. Oologah (5:00 p.m.)

Day 2 Saturday, March 7- Sperry vs. Berryhill (12:00 p.m.)







