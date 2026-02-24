DrillersFest 2026 Scheduled for March 7

Published on February 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The countdown to baseball season is underway for the Tulsa Drillers, and the team has announced its first event of 2026. The annual Tulsa World DrillersFest will be held on Saturday, March 7, running from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Tulsa World DrillersFest will provide fans the opportunity to purchase season memberships or individual tickets for any game this season, including Opening Night. Those who have already purchased 2026 memberships will be able to pick up their packages that will include information and items for the season.

The second game of our High School Baseball Series will be played during DrillerFest and will feature Berryhill versus Sperry beginning at 12:00 p.m.

DRILLERSFEST EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY - Be the first to secure your tickets as Bedlam Baseball returns to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 14. Bedlam tickets are only available in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office during DrillerFest.

DRILLERSFEST EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY - Limited Premium seating in the Busch Light Landing for Banana Ball on Friday, May 8 will exclusively be available at DrillersFest. These $250 packages include two game tickets with an all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet as well as six undated Drillers Flex Vouchers for the 2026 season. Limited quantity - with just 35 packages available and they can only be purchased at DrillersFest. Packages are available at the box office. First come, first served!

Any fans purchasing membership packages or individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks.

Fun activities available for fans during DrillersFest will include the opportunity to show off their skills in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Drillers Team Store will be open for in-person shopping with attendees having the first opportunity to purchase new merchandise that has arrived for the 2026 season.

The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone, the speed pitch game and the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout will be open, free of charge.

Hornsby is scheduled to be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours beginning at 11:00 a.m. and at noon, giving fans a chance to visit the locker room, the press box and the Tulsa professional baseball historical displays on the suite levels.

Other features will include a free face painter and balloon artist located on the first base concourse near the Team Store entrance.

Cabin Boys Brewery will be offering free samples of beer for fans ages 21 and over.

Concession stands will also be open to give everyone a chance to purchase and enjoy several ballpark food and beverage offerings.

During the Tulsa World DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased inside the stadium at the Overhead Door Guest Services area located behind Homeplate. Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Norlem Event Center located on the stadium's suite level.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations.

Opening Night for the 2026 regular season will take place on Thursday, April 2 when the Drillers host San Antonio at ONEOK Field. The Drillers and Missions will open the season with a three-game series that will run from April 2 through Saturday, April 4.

Here's a snapshot of all DrillersFest 2026 activities below!

Bedlam tickets are available in person at the box office. Exclusive first access for all DrillersFest attendees.

Banana Ball Packages are available in person at the box office. Exclusive Package for Friday May 8th Banana Ball game in the Busch Light Landing. Limited quantity, first come first serve.

Membership Pickup: All members will receive information on how to access their online accounts, get free doughnuts, coffee, and sample new ONEOK Field concession items. Full season & John Zink Club Seat members will also receive a free gift.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members will be available to showcase and discuss ticket plans and available seats. Anyone who purchases a new membership during DrillersFest will receive a free Driller Dog & drink.

Indoor Batting Cages: Fans can take swings in the ONEOK Field indoor batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time! Including the new Tulsa Connect Hats + Jerseys

TDW Kids Zone Open

QuikTrip's Hornsby Hangout is FREE

Photos with Hornsby & Oily

ONEOK Field Tours

FREE Face Painter & Balloon Artist

Cabin Boys Brewery Free Beer Samples (Ages 21 and over)

Hiland Dairy samples

Tommy's Express Car Wash Swag Table

Our Blood Institute (OBI) Sign Up Table

Whataburger Swag Table







