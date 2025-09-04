Travs Win Second Straight Behind Strong Start from Cijntje
Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out seven over six innings of one-run ball and Caleb Cali homered for the second consecutive night and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a final count of 4-1. The Travs never trailed in the game with Cijntje picking up his first Double-A victory. Charlie Beilenson (IP) and Peyton Alford (Sv, 2 IP) twirled scoreless baseball to close it out. Cali finished the night with three RBIs and Nick Raposo rapped two doubles and drove in the other run.
Moments That Mattered
* Cali's homer came with a man aboard in the second inning and staked the Travs to an early lead.
* Cijntje saw Amarillo put the tying runs on base with a pair of two singles in the sixth inning but he buckled down and recorded a strikeout on his final hitter of the night to close the inning.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Caleb Cali: 2-3, run, HR, 3 RBI
* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, run, 2 2B, RBI
* SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje: Win, 6 IP, 5 H, R, 4 BB, 7 K
News and Notes
* Cali now has 55 RBIs to lead the team.
* Cijntje's six innings marked his longest start with Arkansas.
The series continues on Thursday night with righty Michael Morales (2-7, 4.81) making the start for Arkansas against righty Jonatan Bernal (4-2, 4.05). It is a $3 Thursday and a Dog Day with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, ROOT SPORTS in the Pacific Northwest, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
