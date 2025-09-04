Amarillo Bats Silenced by Switch Pitcher in Loss to Travs

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-62) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (64-64), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Soddies drop their fifth game in a row, leaving 10 men aboard in the one-run effort.

Arkansas struck the first blow in the bottom of the second as Caleb Cali launched a two-out, two-run home run to left field to put the Travelers in front. Switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out five Soddies through the first four frames, holding the visitors off the scoreboard to open play.

A pair of Arkansas batters reached base to open the home half of the third, but a sharp grounder hit to LuJames Groover allowed him to quickly step on the bag and toss it to Jean Walters at second who completed the first triple play in Sod Poodles history with his throw to Ben McLaughlin at first to end the inning.

Tyler Sundstrom reached on an error in the fourth and later scored on Cali's single to extend the Travelers' lead to three. After leading off the top of the fifth with a single, J.J. D'Orazio came around to score on Manuel Pena 's double down the left field line, marking the first and only tally of the night for Amarillo.

The Travelers responded in the form of a ground-rule double off the bat of Nick Raposo to give Arkansas a three-run lead in the sixth. The four runs by the home squad were all that were needed as the Soddies were held scoreless through the final few innings, falling for the fifth straight time, 4-1.

Game three of the series will see RHP Jonatan Bernal (4-2, 4.05) and RHP Michael Morales (2-7, 4.81) face off on Thursday.

POSTGAME NOTES

TRIPLET KILLING: The Sod Poodles turned the first triple play in club history this evening and the first triple play in the Texas League this year...the most recent Texas League triple play entering tonight was back on May 17, 2024 when a 6-4-3-5 triple play turned by Tulsa ended the game.

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: Reaching base three times tonight was Ben McLaughlin ... over his most recent five games, he is batting .385 (5-for-13) with a .529 OBP.







