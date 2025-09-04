Storms Postpone Drillers and Wind Surge Wednesday Night

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers matchup with the Wichita Wind Surge that was scheduled to be played Wednesday night at Equity Bank was postponed by weather. Strong thunderstorms affected the downtown Wichita area throughout the evening.

The game will now be played as a daytime doubleheader on Thursday with the first game starting at 2:05 p.m. It will be a pair of seven-inning games with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The series is important for both teams, as it will likely decide a spot in the Texas League playoffs. With first-half North Division champion Springfield currently leading the second half race, the second place team in the second half could be in position to claim the second berth in the division playoff. The Drillers currently lead the Wind Surge by one game for that second-place spot. Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas are also still in the tightly contested race.

The 2025 Coors Light Propeller Series will also be decided in the series. Thanks to their victory in Tuesday's series opener, the Wind Surge now lead the Drillers in the season series 10-9, with five games remaining between the two teams.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Wind Surge will play a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Equity Bank Park. Game one will start at 2:05 p.m. The starting pitchers for the doubleheader are expected to be:

Game 1

Tulsa - RHP Roque Gutierrez (2-1, 6.39 ERA)

Wichita - RHP Sam Armstrong (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

Game 2

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (9-6, 3.89 ERA)

Wichita - RHP C.J. Culpepper (2-1, 1.97 ERA)







