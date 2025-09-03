Drillers Pursuing Playoff Berth in Final Home Stand of the Regular Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will return to ONOEK Field on Tuesday, September 9 to open their final home stand of the 2025 regular season, and it will be the most important series of the year. The Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series that will run from September 9 through Sunday, September 14.

The standard start time of 7:00 p.m. will apply to four games in the series with the two exceptions being the game on Wednesday, September 10 that will begin at 12:05 p.m. and the finale on Sunday, September 14 that will start at 6:00 p.m.

The Drillers will enter the series hoping to secure the second and final playoff berth that will come from the Texas League's North Division. The team that claims that spot will meet Springfield in the first round of the TL playoffs.

The six games will not only play a big role in determining the playoff berth, they will also feature a number of great promotions.

Those promotions will be headlined by our annual OKC Thunder Night and Friday Night Fireworks that will kick off our final weekend on September 12. This year's event will be even more special as the Thunder prep for the upcoming season as the reigning 2025 NBA Champions. The first 1,500 fans will receive a pair of Thunder Sunglasses, while the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and mascot Rumble will be in attendance to provide additional entertainment.

It will not be the only Fireworks Show of the home stand as we will conclude the series and the regular season with a Season Finale/Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show on Sunday, September 14.

Grand Slam Saturday on September 13 will be the popular Harry Potter™ Night with the first 1,500 fans receiving a Harry Potter™ House cap. There will be four different House versions of this collectible cap. Also, the Drillers players will wear newly-designed Harry Potter™ jerseys for the game.

The home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on September 9, followed by the final afternoon game of the season with College and Career Day at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

The game on September 11 will be a Thirsty Thursday and First Responders Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Drillers, First Responders jersey that will honor all of our First Responders. In addition, all First Responders with proper identification can receive two free Field Reserved tickets to the game.

It will be just the second visit to ONEOK Field this season for the Travelers. Tulsa and Arkansas have split the 18 games played between the two teams this year, with each team winning 9 times. The Drillers have won five of the six matchups played at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for all six games in the series are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

September 9-14 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, September 9 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

We kick off our Fan Appreciation Week with our final $2 Tuesday of the season! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl for only $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for just $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

JUST ADDED- MYSTERY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a mystery World Series Championship bobblehead that is based on one of the eight former Drillers that were on the Dodgers 2024 World Series team. The players include Will Smith, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Blake Treinen, Ben Casparius, Landon Knack, Andy Pages and Gavin Lux.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

From 6-8 p.m., Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving. Tito's specials will be available at the stadium bars, and $2 Busch Lights will be served at the main concession stands.

SEASON MEMBER AMNESTY NIGHTS

During the final home stand of the 2025 season, season ticket members can receive equal value on unused, past-date tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday games!

Wednesday, September 10 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

Fans, don't miss your final opportunity to get out of the office and catch some baseball under the sun in the final day game of 2025 presented by the Tulsa World and News 102.3 KRMG. For all students who are in attendance, there will be a pregame, career panel discussion on the third base dugout. In addition, various higher education institutions will be on hand to help students plan for their future careers.

Thursday, September 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

Start your weekend early with the final Thirsty Thursday of the season at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving as well as $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Budweiser and Bud Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by COUNTRY Financial, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

To say thanks to all the first responders, all first responders who present their badges at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office will receive two free tickets in the Field Reserved sections on the third base side of the stadium, courtesy of COUNTRY Financial.

FIRST RESPONDERS JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers First Responders Jersey. The jerseys will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket so they can enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 Beer on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, September 12 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with a huge Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field to get the weekend started, presented by On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits!

OKC THUNDER NIGHT

It's time to celebrate your 2025 NBA Champions on OKC Thunder Night at ONEOK Field! To help celebrate, the Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers, the O'City Crew dance team, mascot Rumble, the Thunder's Emcee Malcolm Tubbs and DJ Emcee One will all be in attendance! Thunder merchandise will also be available for purchase. In addition, the first 1,500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a pair of Thunder sunglasses.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, September 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / HARRY POTTER™ NIGHT

The home stand continues with our final Grand Slam Saturday presented by UScellular, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5. It is also Harry Potter™ Night at ONEOK Field and the Drillers will be wearing special Harry Potter™ themed jerseys.

HARRY POTTER™ HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans who enter the Tulsa World or Oil Derrick entrances will receive a Drillers-themed Harry Potter™ hat based on one of the four Hogwarts Houses! The hats will be randomly given away at the gates, but you can skip the line and guarantee what House you receive with a special $25 ticket package. Once inside the link, select the COUNTRY Financial Terrace to pick your House!

Sunday, September 14 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

FAN APPRECIATION FIREWORKS

It's our final game of the 2025 season and we are celebrating you, the fans, for making 2025 a great season! To begin, every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each and the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout will be FREE for kids ages 14 and under. The night will conclude with a huge Fireworks display to say thank you. Fan Appreciation Fireworks are made possible by Reasor's, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

LARGE SCREEN TV GIVEAWAYS

In conjunction with Fan Appreciation Day, we will be giving away nine 43" Hisense televisions. Winner for the televisions will be announced at the end of each inning and fans 18 and older can enter the drawing at the Drillers table on the concourse behind home plate!







