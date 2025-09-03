Naturals' Rally Effort Falls Just Short in 8-7 Loss against Springfield

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Omar Hernandez entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, and pair of hits were two of the 10 total for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (64-63, 31-27) narrow 8-7 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (80-47, 37-21) on Tuesday. The two sides continue their series on Wednesday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

After Hunter Owen tossed two scoreless innings, the Cardinals got on the board in the top of the third. Springfield scored four runs, three earned, and took a 4-0 lead. The Naturals responded in the home half with four-straight hits. Dustin Dickerson led off with a single, Javier Vaz cracked a base knock, and Carson Roccaforte plated them both with a stand-up double. Gavin Cross followed with a single that moved Roccaforte to third, and Spencer Nivens scored him on a fielder's choice on the ground. Northwest Arkansas' three-run half-inning cut into the Cardinals' lead and made it a 4-3 game.

The score held until the sixth inning. Springfield added a pair of runs to go up 6-3, and the Naturals scratched off another in the bottom of the frame. Hernandez led off with a pinch-hit single and scored on Julio Rodriguez's double. The Cardinals hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh and secured an 8-4 lead thereafter.

The Naturals rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez roped a leadoff double to the left-center alley, Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Sam Ruta drew a walk to load the bases. Dustin Dickerson scorched a single through the right side of the infield that scored Hernandez, and Vaz worked a walk that scored Rodriguez. Roccaforte grounded out and scored Ruta which made it an 8-7 Springfield lead headed to the ninth inning.

A.J. Causey kept the Cardinals off the board in the top of the ninth, but the rally effort was cut short in the bottom of the inning. The Springfield Cardinals held on to take down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in their series opener by a final score of 8-7.

The Naturals continue their six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Fans can follow the action all series long with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.