Wichita Powers Past Tulsa

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Kala'i Rosario hits his record-breaking 25th home run of the season in the 12-2 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge gained a game on Tulsa and are now one back of the Drillers for a playoff spot after their seventh straight win.

Taylor Young scampered in to score on a passed ball after a swinging strikeout in the top of the third inning. Wichita responded with an eight-run bottom of the third, with a Rosario single up the middle and a Jake Rucker grand slam to right center being the run-scoring hits in the frame.

Kyle Nevin lined a solo home run to left field to open the fourth to make the score 8-2 Wind Surge. Ben Ross doubled home Nate Baez from first base in the home half of the fifth.

Ryan Gallagher threw five innings of two-run (one earned) baseball with six hits, a walk, and a tied Double-A high of eight strikeouts. The righthander earned the win to improve to 4-1 at the level.

Kaelen Culpepper blasted a solo home run, his 10th with Wichita, to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rosario followed two frames later with a two-run homer to right to become the new single-season franchise recordholder for home runs in a season with 25. That would be enough to provide the eventual 12-2 final.

Jake Rucker hits Wichita's eighth grand slam of the 2025 season.

Kaelen Culpepper is up to double-digit homers with the Wind Surge and 19 overall this year.

Kala'i Rosario is the new single-season franchise home run leader (25).

Wichita wins their season-high seventh game in a row.

The Wind Surge won by 10 runs despite being outhit 6-9 by Tulsa.

Wichita continues the series against the Tulsa Drillers on September 3 at 7:05 PM on Wet Nose Wednesday, presented by Quantum Credit Union.







