Hooks Pull out Tenth-Inning Victory in Series Opener

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Eric Yost allowed just an unearned run through six innings of work, but the San Antonio Missions (21-36, 60-66) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (22-26, 44-82) 2-1 in extra innings. Pascanel Ferreras knocked in the game-winning hit with two outs in the tenth, and the Missions couldn't convert with first and third and nobody out in the home half of the tenth.

The Hooks jumped ahead just three batters into the game when Orlando Martinez doubled off Yost. Moisès Gòmez struggled to corral the ball in right field, letting an unearned run score. Yost, however, made sure to not allow anything else. He pitched into the seventh inning while giving up just two more hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Corpus Christi's 1-0 lead lasted until the sixth as Manuel Urias threw four scoreless innings. Trey Dombroski took over in the sixth, where things evened up. With a runner on first and one out, Devin Ortiz blooped a ball to center field. Lucas Spence flew in and attempted an acrobatic catch, but the umpires ruled that it fell in for a single. San Antonio capitalized and loaded the bases. On a grounder to third, Gòmez barely beat out the throw to first that could have ended the inning, but it instead tied the game.

A single and walk kicked Yost out of the game as the seventh began, but Garrett Hawkins entered and struck out Jeron Williams before getting Luis Baez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. As the Wolff Stadium crowd rose to stretch, the game remained tied.

Harry Gustin kept the work alive that Hawkins started, and Dombroski held San Antonio down as well, so the game traveled into extra innings. Gustin took the mound for the Missions in the tenth, and with just an out left to strand the ghost runner, Ferreras roped an RBI double to left field that gave the Hooks the lead.

Gustin ensured Corpus Christi scored only one run, giving the Missions a chance to return the favor in the home half of the tenth. A Chris Sargent single covered the corners with no one out, but Dombroski induced a pop up and strikeout to bring Corpus within one out of the win. Railin Perez got the call for one final out, which he got on a Damon Dues fly out, so the Hooks held onto their 2-1 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes (3-3, 4.26) goes for San Antonio while righty James Hicks (0-4, 6.47) starts for Corpus Christi.







