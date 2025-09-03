Springfield Cardinals Set New Franchise Win Record

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 8-7, on Tuesday night to clinch their franchise-record 80th win. The win eclipses the 2024 club's previous franchise-best record of 79-57 with 11 games still left to play this season.

DECISIONS:

W: Tyler Bradt (1-1)

L: Hunter Owen (5-5)

NOTES:

- The victory was Springfield's seventh-straight, marking the third time this season the club has won at least seven consecutive games.

- Jeremy Rivas blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning. It was his second homer in the last three games and his career-high 10th of the season.

- The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with a four-run third inning. Joshua Baez doubled home two during the rally and totaled two doubles in the game.

- Starter Cade Winquest left the game in the fourth inning with an apparent injury. He allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

- Springfield pitching combined to strike out 16 batters. Tyler Bradt struck out six over 2.1 innings to and picked up the win in relief.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (37-21, 80-47) at Northwest Arkansas (31-27, 64-63)

- Wednesday, September 3, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- RHP Chen-Wei Lin vs. LHP Frank Mozzicato

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







