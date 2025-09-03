Hooks Nail Down 10-Inning Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Pascanel Ferreras' two-out RBI double in the 10th inning was the game winning-hit Tuesday night as Corpus Christi opened its series at Wolff Stadium with a 2-1 before 3,747 fans.

The Hooks carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth thanks to strong efforts from Manuel Urias and Ramsey David. Urias, who threw three shutout innings to seal a 6-1 win last week in Tulsa, held the Missions to two hits and two walks over four frames.

David followed by striking out the side in a perfect fifth.

Trey Dombroski picked up his third straight victory by striking out a season-high eight batters against one run over 4 2/3 innings. The marker against Dombroski should not have counted as the umpires missing a diving catch by Lucas Spence that would have ended the sixth via a double play before San Antonio broke through.

Dombroski, who at one point dispatched 11 of 12 Missions, has permitted only two runs over his last three assignments, spanning 13.2 innings.

Sporting a 3.83 ERA in 24 games (16 starts) with the Hooks this season, Dombroski leads the Astros system with nine wins.

Railin Perez, celebrating his 24th birthday, retired the lone man he faced, stranding a pair in the 10th, to pick up his second Double-A save.







Texas League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.