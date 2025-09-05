Missions Fight Back with Slim Win
Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Missions withstood a ninth-inning rally by Corpus Christi Thursday night, edging the Hooks, 3-2, before 3,223 fans at Wolff Stadium.
Despite the setback, the Hooks are 6-3 against San Antonio in the second half.
With the Missions in front, 2-1, Orlando Martinez put the Hooks on the board with his third long ball of the year.
Tyler Guilfoil backed Nic Swanson by striking out a season-high five batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Guilfoil has permitted only one run over his last four games, notching 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.
Patrick Halligan nearly worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth but a two-out wild pitch enabled the Missions to make it a 3-1 affair.
Jeron Williams and Luis Baez recorded singles to start the ninth, with a wild pitch and Will Bush RBI groundout bringing CC to within one run. Baez, 2-for-4 on the night, was stranded at second after Andrew Moore recorded back-to-back strikeouts to pick up his first San Antonio save.
Texas League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Missions Fight Back with Slim Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Early Runs Carry Flying Chanclas over Hooks 3-2 - San Antonio Missions
- Travs Roll Past Sod Poodles - Arkansas Travelers
- Soddies Skid Continues in Rout by Arkansas - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Offensive Explosion Gives Drillers Doubleheader Split with Wichita - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Splits Doubleheader against Tulsa - Wichita Wind Surge
- Mendoza Homer Highlights Big Comeback in Ninth - Springfield Cardinals
- Ryan Waldschmidt Named Texas League Player of the Month - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Davalillo Named Texas League Pitcher of the Month - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cross Mashes 17th Homer in Naturals' 9-8 Loss to Cardinals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hicks Strikes out 12, CC Pens One-Hitter - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge Wednesday Night Game Postponed, Doubleheader to Take Place Tomorrow at Equity Bank Park - Wichita Wind Surge
- Lopez, Chavez Shine in 12-Inning Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wolff Stadium Makes Fetch Happen as Missions Fall to Hooks - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Missions Fight Back with Slim Win
- Hicks Strikes out 12, CC Pens One-Hitter
- Hooks Nail Down 10-Inning Win
- Drillers Outduel Hooks in 11
- CC's Pen Pitches In, Drillers Clinch Series