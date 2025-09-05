Missions Fight Back with Slim Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions withstood a ninth-inning rally by Corpus Christi Thursday night, edging the Hooks, 3-2, before 3,223 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Despite the setback, the Hooks are 6-3 against San Antonio in the second half.

With the Missions in front, 2-1, Orlando Martinez put the Hooks on the board with his third long ball of the year.

Tyler Guilfoil backed Nic Swanson by striking out a season-high five batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Guilfoil has permitted only one run over his last four games, notching 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.

Patrick Halligan nearly worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth but a two-out wild pitch enabled the Missions to make it a 3-1 affair.

Jeron Williams and Luis Baez recorded singles to start the ninth, with a wild pitch and Will Bush RBI groundout bringing CC to within one run. Baez, 2-for-4 on the night, was stranded at second after Andrew Moore recorded back-to-back strikeouts to pick up his first San Antonio save.







