Brock Leads Riders to Win in Series Opener

Published on September 2, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - Julian Brock homered and knocked in three runs for the Frisco RoughRiders in a 6-3 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (28-29, 66-59) drew first blood against Gage Jump (5-6) in the second inning when Brock hammered a two-run shot to right field, his first in Double-A, to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

The RockHounds (21-37, 60-67) then came back with a run in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, but the Riders extended their lead to 5-1 with three more runs in the top of the third. Sebastian Walcott laced an RBI single to right before Luis Mieses drove in a pair with a single of his own to balloon the lead.

In the top of the sixth, Brock then doubled home Jax Biggers to take a 6-1 advantage.

The RockHounds returned fire in the home-half of the sixth with a Cole Conn RBI triple and a Carlos Franco RBI groundout, but the Riders won 6-3.

Ryan Lobus (6-3) took the win for Frisco with 1.1 innings out of the bullpen and Gerardo Carrillo locked down his seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

Emiliano Teodo and Joey Danielson also threw scoreless innings from the Frisco bullpen.

-Biggers extended his team-leading streaks on Tuesday, getting a hit in his eighth consecutive game and reaching base in his 17th straight. During the hitting streak, he is batting .423 (11-for-26).

-Walcott is now hitting .333/.439/.438/.877 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs in his last 12 games.

-Frisco has now won three games in a row.

The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3rd for the second game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 3.63) against Midland's RHP Braden Nett (6-6, 3.80).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







