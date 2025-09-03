Travs Open New Month and Homestand with a Win

Published on September 2, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Caleb Cali hit a go-ahead two-run home run and the Arkansas Travelers held strong for a 5-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo each had two hits including a double and each drove in a run. Dylan File was the winning pitcher out of the bullpen tossing three scoreless innings. The Travs used five pitchers beginning with spot starter Stefan Raeth who was pressed into service after scheduled starter Marcelo Perez was scratched minutes before first pitch. Jimmy Kingsbury closed out the game notching the final four outs for his 10th save.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali hit a no-doubt two run shot to the top of the left field berm giving the Travs the lead in the fifth inning.

* Kingsbury entered with the tying runs in scoring position in the eighth inning and induced a ground out to end the threat. He then worked around two singles in the ninth, stranding the tying runs again to close it out.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-2, BB, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Dylan File: Win, 3 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Cali now has 52 RBIs to lead the team.

* The victory snapped a a season high six game losing streak.

The series continues on Wednesday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 4.58) making the start for Arkansas against righty Jose Cabrera (8-5, 5.15). There is a Community Job Fair during the game with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.