Soddies Drop Series Opener

Published on September 2, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-61) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (63-64), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Despite outhitting the hosts by six, the Soddies dropped the series opener.

Neither side had a baserunner reach in the opening frame of the series from the Natural State's capital city. Amarillo loaded the bases with nobody out to start the second. Jack Hurley got the Soddies on the board first with a sacrifice fly to center before Jean Walters notched an RBI single through the shift on the left side of the infield for a 2-0 lead.

Mitch Bratt struck out four in his first two innings of work and retired the first eight Travelers he faced. The hosts drew consecutive two-out walks prior to a double just down the third base line to cut the deficit in half to 2-1. Bratt ended the threat with his fifth punchout of the night.

Two innings later, Caleb Cali launched a two-run home run to left field to give Arkansas a 3-2 lead. Bratt gave up a one-out double but avoided any additional damage and picked up his eighth strikeout of the night to end the frame.

The Travelers made it 5-2 in the seventh, using a throwing error and a run-scoring single from Seattle's top prospect, Colt Emerson.

Amarillo got one back in the eighth thanks to Walters' second RBI single of the night to push the game to a 5-3 difference. The Soddies put the tying runs on base in the ninth, but were left on base as the Travelers closed out game one of the series.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Jose Cabrera (8-5, 5.15) and SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 4.58) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP HIP JOSE: Today's shortstop Jose Fernandez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored...this is his eighth three-hit effort of the season, only one behind team leader Manuel Pena's nine.

MEAN JEAN HITTING MACHINE: Going 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI tonight was Jean Walters ...the second baseman is batting .357 (10-for-28) with two doubles, a home run, nine RBI and four walks over his most recent eight games.







