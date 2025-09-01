Three Naturals Home Runs Tags Amarillo with Series Defeat

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-60) fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (64-62), 9-6, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. Amarillo loses their first series since the end of June after Naturals slug their way to victory in the finale.

The Naturals got to work early, scratching three runs in the first after Carson Roccaforte doubled to lead off the game and later scored on Brett Squires' RBI single. Later in the opening frame, Sam Ruta collected a two-run knock. The Northwest Arkansas scoring continued into the second as Colton Becker drove in Roccaforte on a double for the four-run lead.

Erasing the deficit with one swing in the home half of the second was Caleb Roberts as the left fielder launched a grand slam following three consecutive base hits to open the frame, tying the game at four apiece. Spencer Nivens earned a run back by way of a solo home run to lead off the third, putting the Naturals back on top by a 5-4 score.

The middle innings featured no runs as Amarillo dipped into their bullpen. Once the seventh rolled around, Nivens launched a two-run shot for his second long ball of the afternoon. Roccaforte collected a two-run blast in the eighth to extend their lead to five.

Amarillo put together a couple of strong at-bats in the ninth, loading the bases for Gavin Conticello who smacked a two-run single to left-center to bring the tying run to the plate, but the rally was cut short as the Soddies were tagged with the 9-6 defeat.

The Sod Poodles head to Little Rock to take on the Arkansas Travelers at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night after an off day tomorrow.

POSTGAME NOTES

ROCKET MAN: Collecting his second grand slam of the year in the second inning this afternoon was Caleb Roberts ...he is the only Sod Poodle to hit a grand slam this year, now doing so twice...he also now has more career grand slams than any other Amarillo batter in club history.

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: Ending August on a high note was Ben McLaughlin ...he posted a .344/.408/.594/1.002 slash line with 12 runs and 19 RBI over 18 games for the month.







