Wind Surge Sweep Travelers

Published on August 31, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Kala'i Rosario tied the franchise single-season record by hitting his 24th home run of the season in a 6-3 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The win secured a series sweep for the Wind Surge, who remain in third place of the Texas League North, two games back of Tulsa for a playoff spot.

Andrew Cossetti hit a solo home run, his 11th of the year, to left center field in the bottom of the second inning. Nate Baez matched him with a line drive solo shot into the Wind Surge bullpen two frames later to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Rosario swatted a high-arcing home run onto the left field berm in the home half of the sixth to tie the game. Ben Ross put Wichita back in front with a 5-3 lead on a two-RBI double near the left field line. Baez worked a bases-loaded walk after the stretch in the seventh to make it a three-run game.

Mike Paredes shut down the Travelers with four strikeouts over the final two innings for a 6-3 Wind Surge victory and his fifth save of the season. Kade Bragg also improved to 2-0 in Double-A with the winning decision after giving up two earned runs on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over one and one-third innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario ties the Wind Surge single-season franchise home run record (24).

Wichita records their second six-game series sweep in team history (July 12-17, 2022 vs. Arkansas).

Mike Paredes earned his fifth save of the season.

Ben Ross finishes 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, collects the game-winning RBI on a double.

The Wind Surge continue their final regular season homestand on Tuesday versus the Tulsa Drillers.

Wichita continues their final homestand of the regular season with a series against the Tulsa Drillers on September 2 at 7:05 PM on Two for Tuesday. Bring your Dillons Plus card or app to the box office and get two tickets for the price of one! You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.