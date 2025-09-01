Travs Swept out of Wichita

Wichita, KS - A late lead was spoiled as the Arkansas Travelers were knocked off 6-3 on Sunday afternoon by the Wichita Wind Surge. The victory gave the WindSurge a sweep of the six game set. Down early, the Travs battled back and actually took a one-run lead in the sixth inning but Wichita answered with four runs over the next two frames and never looked back. Blake Rambusch and Michael Arroyo had two hits each in the loss. Starter Reid VanScoter delivered a solid outing surrendering only two runs on four hits over five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Josh Hood hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the sixth giving the Travs a brief lead.

* Wichita answered with a tying homer from Kala'i Rosario to lead off the bottom of the sixth and then Ben Ross hit a two-run double with two out to put them on top for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-3, BB, RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 K, 2 HR

News and Notes

* This was the third time the Travs have been swept in a six game series over the past five seasons using the six game series scheduling format. Two of the times have occurred in Wichita.

* The six game losing streak is a season high for Arkansas.

After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home to host Amarillo in the opener of a six game series on Tuesday night. It is a Dog Day at the ballpark with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







