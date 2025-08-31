Joshua Baez Launches Dramatic Walk-Off Home Run

Published on August 31, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals walked-off for the second straight night on Saturday thanks to a two-run home run from Joshua Baez in the bottom of the tenth inning. It was Springfield's first walk-off homer in 2025 as it puts them one win shy of matching a seasonal franchise win record.

DECISIONS:

W: Zane Mills (5-4)

L: Will Johnston (2-5)

NOTES:

Baez had a big game. In addition to his walk-off, he doubled-off a Clark Elliot at first base in the first inning and drove in a pair of runs with a single in the first.

The last time Springfield hit a walk-off home run was on August 24, 2024 from Texas League batting champion Bryan Torres.

Jeremy Rivas lifted a two-run home run as a part of a four-run sixth inning. It was his ninth homer of the year and his first since July 18.

Ixan Henderson had faced the minimum through four innings before running into trouble. He exited with two outs in the fifth inning.

Trey Paige tripled home a run in the sixth. He leads the club with four triples this season.

Randel Clemente pitched a scoreless eighth inning. He hasn't allowed a hit in four straight appearances.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, August 31, 6:05 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

St. Louis Cardinals Rawlings Kids Glove Giveaway (1,000 Kids 12-and-under), MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Postgame Kids Hits Fireworks

LHP Brycen Mautz (7-3, 3.10) vs RHP Chen Zhuang (6-11, 3.98)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from August 31, 2025

Joshua Baez Launches Dramatic Walk-Off Home Run - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.