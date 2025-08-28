Springfield Cardinals Explode for 13 Runs Wednesday

Published on August 27, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals scored seven times in a twelve-batter second inning, propelling them to their second straight win over the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night. The Cardinals came away with a 13-5 victory.

DECISIONS:

W: Cade Winquest (3-1)

L: Gage Jump (5-5)

How about a 12 batter, seven run inning? Birds burst out to a 9-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/hZRhKAwiLm - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) August 28, 2025

NOTES:

Springfield's _ runs in the game were the most they've scored at Hammons Field this season.

Wednesday was just the second three-plus-hour game or longer at Hammons Field in 2025.

Cade Winquest fired five innings of three-run baseball in his third Double-A victory.

Eight of nine Cardinals in the starting lineup picked up at least one hit.

Brody Moore had a four-hit game. It was his fifth game this season between Springfield and Triple-A Memphis with three or more hits, his second four-hit game.

UP NEXT:

Thursday, August 27, 6:35 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

RHP Chen-We Lin (No record, No ERA) vs. RHP Branden Nett (1-1, 4.11)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV, KYCW







Texas League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.