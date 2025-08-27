Walcott Steals Home to Give Riders Series-Opening Win

Published on August 27, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (August 24, 2025) - Sebastian Walcott stole home in the eighth inning to give the Frisco RoughRiders a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night from Riders Field.

Frisco (25-27, 63-57) jumped out in front first in the bottom of the second inning when Jax Biggers tripled in a run and Ian Moller then plated Biggers on an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

The Missions (19-33, 58-63) then tied the game in the top of the fourth on a two-run single by Marcos Castoñon, knotting it at 2-2.

That score held until Walcott walked on a nine-pitch at-bat in the eighth, advanced to third on a Keith Jones II single and stole home when catcher Anthony Villar tried to back-pick him at third, pushing the Riders ahead 3-2.

Gerardo Carrillo then locked down his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Emiliano Teodo (1-0) earned the win for the Riders with a scoreless eighth and Ethan Routzahn (1-4) was handed the loss, surrendering the run in the eighth.

Notes to know

-Biggers collected two hits on the night, going 2-for-3 with the RBI triple.

-Over a six-game hitting streak, Jones II is batting .348 (8-for-23)/.423/.435/.858.

After a day off, the RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27th for game two of the six-game series. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 2.29) starts for the Riders against RHP Eric Yost (1-3, 4.29).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







