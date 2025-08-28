Travs Taken Down in Wichita

Published on August 27, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers were outdueled 8-5 by the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night. An early one run advantage did not stand up as the Travs trailed by as many as four runs. They did cut it to one on two occasions but never got the score tied after trailing. Michael Arroyo had two hits for the Travs and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a two-run home run. Starter Marcelo Perez was handed the loss after getting knocked out in the fourth inning. Kala'i Rosario paced Wichita with three extra base hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Fitz-Gerald hit a mammoth opposite field two-run homer in the fifth that cut the deficit to one.

* The Travs executed a double steal of second and home to again cut the deficit to one with one out in the seventh but they stranded the tying run at third base. They did not put a runner in scoring position over the final two innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-5, SB

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 2 IP, 2 BB, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas went 1-for-13 when batting with runners in scoring position.

* Before the game, LHP Danny Wirchansky was reinstated from the Injured List with RHP Dylan File going up to Tacoma.

The series continues on Thursday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 4.97) making the start for Arkansas against righty Sam Armstrong (1-1, 6.10). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.