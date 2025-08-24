Travs Take Fourth Straight with Late Clutch Performances

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Hogan Windish drove in the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning after Lazaro Montes blasted a tying home run two innings earlier and the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth straight game beating the Springfield Cardinals, 5-3 on Saturday night. For Montes, it was his third homer in the past two games. Michael Morales worked 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts as the starter but left with his team trailing. Arkansas was able to rally behind a combined 3.1 scoreless innings from Peyton Alford and Jimmy Kingsbury to end the game. Josh Hood and Freuddy Batista each had two hits for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Down two runs in the sixth, Jared Sundstrom led off with a base hit on the first pitch of the inning and then Montes homered on the very next pitch to tie the game.

* Windish delivered the go-ahead hit with one out in the eighth. It was the only hit of the night for the Travs with a runner in scoring position.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hogan Windish: 1-3, BB, RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Win, 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Montes now has 32 home runs combined between Arkansas and Everett, tied for the most in minor league baseball.

* Arkansas clinched the series with their fourth straight win and sixth victory in the past seven games.

The series wraps up on Sunday with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-5, 5.15) starting for Arkansas against lefty Ixan Henderson (9-5, 2.31). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







