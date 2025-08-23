Ruta, Naturals Walk off Drillers 8-7 in 12 Innings

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Sam Ruta's two-out single in the bottom of the 12th inning brought in the game-winning run in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (58-60, 25-23) 8-7 walk-off victory over the Tulsa Drillers (55-63, 29-20). With the series tied 2-2, the two sides continue action Saturday evening at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT.

Tulsa started the night with two runs in the top of the first inning off of Naturals' starting pitcher Hunter Patteson. The score stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth. Gavin Cross roped his team-leading 13th homer over the right-field wall, and the solo shot started a fleury of six-straight reaching for Northwest Arkansas. Brett Squires singled, Justin Johnson doubled to left, and Spencer Nivens walked to load the bases. Colton Becker worked a seven-pitch walk that plated Squires and tied the game, and Sam Ruta's single scored Johnson to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead.

Patteson returned for the top of the fifth and hit James Tibbs III. Kyle Nevin followed with a two-run home run that spelled the end of the left-hander's day and promptly put the Drillers back in front, 4-3. Oscar Rayo took over with no outs in the inning and shut things down,

Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Johnson led off with a double and Nivens scored him with a single. Rayo shut down the ninth and finished a 5.0 inning shutout outing with one hit allowed. The Nats stranded a runner on third in the bottom of the ninth, and for the second time this week, the Naturals and Drillers needed extra innings to determine a winner.

The Drillers plated a run in the top of the 10th against Ben Swears and company to take a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Cross started on second base and moved to third on a Squires ground out. Johnson walked to put runners on the corners, and Nivens tied the game with a single that scored Cross. Tulsa forced the game to the 11th with the score tied 5-5.

In the top of the 11th, Cross made a diving catch and threw out Griffin Lockwood-Powell at third base for a double play that kept the game tied into the home half of the inning. However, Tulsa shut down the Northwest Arkansas offense, and the game needed a 12th frame.

Sears returned to the mound for a third inning and allowed a two-out homer that gave Tulsa a 7-5 lead. Trailing by a pair of runs in the bottom of the 12th inning, Cross started on second and Squires worked a walk. The two pulled off a successful double-steal, and an errant throw down allowed Cross to score and moved Squires to third. Down 7-6 with two outs, Becker lined a single up the middle that scored Squires and tied the game, 7-7. Becker stole second base, and Ruta lined a single to left that scored Becker and secured the Northwest Arkansas Naturals an 8-2 walk-off win over the Tulsa Drillers.

The Naturals continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday, August 23. The game's first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from August 23, 2025

Ruta, Naturals Walk off Drillers 8-7 in 12 Innings - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.