Riders Trip CC

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Fueled by a four-run first, Frisco marched to an 8-1 win over the Hooks before 5,440 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Nic Swanson made 30 pitches in the opening frame with half of the damage coming on a two-out bouncer that snuck through the right side by Keith Jones II. Swanson struck out five and walked one, righting the ship to finish five innings. Frisco managed one more marker against him. Jax Biggers reached in the fourth via a bunt base hit. Biggers stole second and scored on a two-out double by Aaron Zavala.

Swanson was perfect in the second and sidestepped a pair of errors that opened the third.

The Hooks batted better than .300 to split the first four games before being held to three hits Saturday.

Lucas Spence and Orlando Martinez both doubled, with Martinez's eight-inning sac fly accounting for his club's lone run.

Zach Cole reach twice including a first-inning single.

Patrick Halligan, who struck out two over a scoreless eighth and ninth, owns a 1.96 ERA in 14 games since Independence Day.







