Travs Beat Cards 5-3 on Saturday

Published on August 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals surrendered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning of a tied ballgame to fall to the Arkansas Travelers 5-3 on Saturday night. Springfield held a 3-1 lead but failed to score after the sixth inning.

DECISIONS:

W: Jimmy Kingsbury (5-2)

L: Hunter Hayes (0-1)

NOTES:

Ricardo Velez made his first career start at any level. The Cardinals righty went 2.2 IP with a hit allowed, one unearned run, two walks and four strikeouts.

Ramon Mendoza brought home a run for the second straight game for Springfield. He reached base three times with two hits.

Miguel Ugueto tallied two hits with an RBI in the game.

Michael Watson fired 2.1 scoreless innings in relief with a strikeout.

The Cardinals as a team rolled into three double plays, matching a season-high (now done seven times).

Springfield has dropped four straight games, their second-longest streak of the season. Their longest was a six-game losing streak from April 17-23, which included four games against the Travelers.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (30-20, 73-46) at Arkansas (26-24, 61-58)

Sunday, August 24, 1:35 PM CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







