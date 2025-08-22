Winquest Dominates, But Cards Fall in Extras

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Cade Winquest struck out eight batters and dominated over six-scoreless innings, but the Springfield Cardinals fell, 2-1, to the Arkansas Travelers in 10 innings on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Springfield held a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth until Arkansas scored one run to tie and then another in the 10th to win.

DECISIONS:

W: Jason Ruffcorn (5-1)

L: Tyler Bradt (0-1)

NOTES:

- Winquest allowed six hits and walked one batter over his six innings. His eight strikeouts were his most at Double-A.

- The Cardinals scored the first run of the game in the top of the seventh on a Dakota Harris RBI-single.

- Luis Gastelum struck out four batters over two scoreless innings of relief.

- Hunter Fitz-Gerald tied the game with an RBI-double in the ninth, and Jared Sundstrom delivered the walk-off hit with two outs in the 10th. Both came against reliever Tyler Bradt who took his first loss and first blown save since joining Springfield.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (30-18, 73-44) at Arkansas (24-24, 59-58)

- Friday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







