Waldschmidt, Groover Tally Four Hits Each in Soddies Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (62-55) defeated the San Antonio Missions (57-60), 10-1, on Thursday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. Soddies hitters stay hot with three players tallying at least three hits in the contest to gain a game in the Texas League South Second Half.

Ryan Waldschmidt checked in with the first Amarillo hit of the night with a single to left. After advancing to second on a walk and stealing third base, he sprinted home on a wild pitch to plate the first Sod Poodles run of the evening in the opening inning.

Amarillo first baseman Ben McLaughlin grounded one up the middle to bring home another, giving the Sod Poodles a two-run lead in the first.

Finding his way on base in the fourth with a single was Jack Hurley, setting the table for Jesus Valdez who drove in the left fielder with a double into the left-center gap.

With a runner aboard and two outs in the top of the fifth for McLaughlin, the Amarillo first baseman launched a two-run blast off the scoreboard in right field to extend the Sod Poodles advantage to five. LuJames Groover added an RBI single to give Amarillo a six-run cushion in the seventh.

San Antonio's only run of the night was scored on a wild pitch in the eighth. The Sod Poodles responded by plating four in the ninth, using a Conticello three-run home run and a Jesus Valdez sacrifice fly to cap the scoring and secure the 10-1 win.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Daniel Eagen (AA Debut) and RHP Enmanuel Pinales (6-6, 6.27) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Checking in with his second 4+ hit effort in his most recent five games tonight was LuJames Groover ...the third baseman has scored a run in six of his most recent seven games and leads the Texas League with 119 hits this year.

WHERE'S WALDY?: Since August 6, Ryan Waldschmidt is batting .479 (23-for-48) with 15 runs, 3 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks, five stolen bases, and a 1.479 OPS over 13 games.







