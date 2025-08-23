Eagen Shines in Debut as Missions Walk It Off

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (62-56) fell to the San Antonio Missions (58-60), 1-0, in 10 innings on Friday night at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. The hosts used a walk-off sacrifice fly to win a pitcher's duel in which Daniel Eagen shined in his Double-A debut.

Both starters commanded the stage in their outings. Missions opener Enmanuel Pinales tallied five scoreless frames to start, working around five hits and a walk. Eagen took the bump for the first time as a Soddie and countered with five perfect innings. He recorded his first three punchouts at Double-A.

In the sixth, Pinales allowed a walk, but nothing else to complete his scoreless outing. Eagen set down the first batter of the inning, before Moises Gomez reached on a fielding error. Eagen lost his no-hitter in the inning, but still got a strikeout to keep the shutout.

The righty allowed a walk in the seventh, but managed three more strikeouts as he worked into the eighth. He exited after 7.2 dominant innings racking up eight total strikeouts.

The score remained scoreless going to the bottom of the ninth. Phillip Abner got a double play and a punchout to send the game to extra innings in the Alamo City.

After a scoreless top of the 10th, Amarillo ran into trouble. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one out for the Missions. Gomez pushed a fly ball to right field but Gavin Conticello 's throw to the plate was late, giving the Missions the 1-0 victory.

Saturday's ballgame will see LHP Avery Short (3-5, 4.58) and RHP Victor Lizarraga (3-9, 6.72) square off, starting at 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

DANIEL WAS DOMINANT: Retiring the first 16 Missions tonight was Daniel Eagen ...the right hander became the fourth Sod Poodle all-time to take a perfect game into the sixth inning...Eagen's 7.2 scoreless innings is the longest debut performance by a Sod Poodle...tonight's performance is also the longest scoreless outing by a starter or reliever in Sod Poodle franchise history...over his most recent three starts, Eagen has tossed 20.2 consecutive shutout innings with 29 strikeouts.







