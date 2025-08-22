Alvarez 3-For-4, Hooks Upend RoughRiders

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros rehabbing slugger Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles Thursday night as the Hooks snapped a three-game slide by knocking off Frisco, 4-2, before 3,039 fans at Whataburger Field.

Alvarez, now 5-for-8 with a walk in two contests for Corpus Christi, scorched a double to right-center at 108 MPH in the first. Wes Clarke then upped his hit streak to nine games with a base hit into center stagging RBIs from Orlando Martinez and Trevor Austin for a 2-1 Hooks lead.

Following a Lucas Spence lead-off single in the third, Alvarez sent a first-pitch two-bagger to the fence in right for 3-1 CC edge. Austin, 2-for-3 with walk, plated another two-out marker with a double inside the corner in left.

Manuel Urias recorded four consecutive outs to finish his two-inning start. Patrick Halligan bridged the gap to Trey Dombroski with a 1-2-3 third.

Dombroski picked up his club best seventh victory by spinning four innings of one-run ball.

Aided by a Martinez outfield assist, Ramsey David faced three in the eighth for a scoreless Double-A debut.

Hudson Leach earned his first Texas League save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth.







