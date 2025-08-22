Sod Poodles Stomp on Flying Chanclas in 10-1 Rout

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of homers and 18 hits lifted the Amarillo Sod Poodles (30-18, 62-55) over the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (18-30, 57-60). Chanclas starter Jagger Haynes gave up two runs in the first inning, and the Sod Poodles never looked back.

Haynes struggled to make it out of the first for the second straight start. He loaded the bases and walked LuJames Groover to begin Amarillo's offensive attack before Ben McLaughlin's RBI single made it 2-0 Sod Poodles.

San Antonio had a chance to immediately get back in it. Braedon Karpathios walked, and Francisco Acuña reached with a bunt single to place the first two runners on for the Chanclas. Both of them advanced to scoring position with no one out on a Roman Angelo wild pitch, but Angelo struck out Romeo Sanabria ahead of two weak pop ups to escape the jam.

Angelo mostly grounded the Flying Chanclas while his offense added support against Jared Kollar, who piggybacked Haynes. A Jesus Valdez RBI double in the fourth made it 3-0, and McLaughlin homered in the fifth to expand the advantage to 5-0.

The Flying Chanclas' best chance to dent that edge came in the fifth, when two walks and a single filled the bags. Angelo left with two outs in the frame, but Eli Saul delivered a quick out to end the threat.

With Andrew Moore in the game, Groover tacked on a run with an RBI single. San Antonio's lone run came in the eighth, when Damon Dues, who tripled, scored on a wild pitch. From there, the wheels fell off.

Wyatt Hoffman, the son of MLB Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman and Missions outfielder, took the mound for the fourth time this season. The Sod Poodles teed off on Hoffman, scoring four runs on five hits. Gavin Conticello delivered the knockout punch with his three-run blast to right, and by the end of it all, Amarillo wrapped up a 10-1 win.

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Enmanuel Pinales (6-6, 6.27) starts for San Antonio while righty Daniel Eagan (7-5, 2.49) starts for Amarillo. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







