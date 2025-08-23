Cardinals Drop Friday Night See-Saw Battle

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a Friday affair against the Arkansas Travelers 5-3 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Despite erasing two separate deficits, the Cardinals lost their third straight game.

DECISIONS:

W: Tyler Cleveland (3-0)

L: Jack Ralston (2-3)

S: Taylor Floyd (3)

NOTES:

Cardinals third baseman Ramon Mendoza was charged with three errors in the game, the first multi-error game of his career (since 2018, 421st game).

Zach Levenson had three doubles in the game, but twice he was thrown out at third trying to stretch them into a triple (second and sixth innings). He went 4-for-4.

Randel Clement fired 1.1 perfect innings with two strikeouts out of the Cardinals bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (30-18, 73-44) at Arkansas (24-24, 59-58)

Saturday, August 23, 6:05 PM CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







