Wichita Drops Second Straight against Midland

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas (August 21, 2025)-Walker Jenkins and Jose Salas both hit home runs in a 9-3 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Salas now has three long balls on this 12-game road trip.

Jenkins yanked a solo home run to right field, his seventh with the Wind Surge, to give Wichita a 1-0 lead after the second at-bat of the game.

Midland put up four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first to jump out in front 4-1 after a full inning of baseball. It would be the first of five straight frames where the RockHounds would score.

Jared Dickey hit an RBI single to center in the home half of the second inning. A sacrifice fly by Luke Mann and a run-scoring knock to left from Cole Conn brought in another two runs in the third. Dickey tallied his second RBI on an infield groundout in the fourth, and then Mann lined a solo home run into the short porch in right field to put Midland ahead 9-1.

Kade Bragg tied his pro career high for a game with three innings of relief, giving up just an earned run on two hits and a strikeout.

Salas cranked a two-run blast, his fourth with the Wind Surge and third of the road trip, out to right field in the top of the seventh to change the score to 9-3 RockHounds heading into the stretch.

While Jaylen Nowlin struck out the Midland side in the home half of the eighth, Wichita could not mount a comeback and fell 9-3 to the RockHounds.

Ryan Gallagher dropped to 2-1 with the Wind Surge after taking the loss. The righthander surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

Jose Salas has hit three home runs on this current road trip.

Walker Jenkins hits his seventh home run at the Double-A level.

Kala'i Rosario's On Base Streak comes to an end at 17 games.

Kade Bragg ties his career high for innings pitched in a game (3).

Jaylen Nowlin strikes out the side in his lone inning of relief.

Wichita continues the series with the Midland RockHounds on August 22 at 7:00 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for the team's final homestand of the regular season, starting with a series against the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







