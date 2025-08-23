Wind Surge Score Eight Runs in the Eighth Inning in Comeback Victory Over RockHounds

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Hendry Mendez swatted a three-run home run and sparked an eight-run eighth inning in a 9-4 comeback victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. On top of the late-game outburst, the Wind Surge bullpen gave up just one hit over the final four and one-third innings of the ballgame.

Midland struck first on back-to-back RBI singles by Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Cole Conn in the bottom of the second inning for a 2-0 RockHounds lead.

Andrew Cossetti scored on a double steal while Maddux Houghton took second base in the top of the fourth. The swipe of home plate was just Cossetti's second of the season and eighth total in his professional career.

Leo De Vries brought a third run in for Midland on a sacrifice fly in the home half of the fifth. An infield groundout allowed the RockHounds to take a 4-1 advantage in the frame. Hunter Hoopes and Jacob Wosinski followed out of the bullpen, holding Midland off the scoreboard and to just a hit across the final out of the fifth and the entirety of the sixth and seventh innings.

Wichita sent 12 men to the plate and put up eight runs on five hits in the top of the eighth. First, Mendez slugged a game-tying three-run blast to right field. An RBI double by Houghton gave the Wind Surge the lead, followed by further insurance in a two-run single from Harry Genth and a two-RBI two-bagger off the bat of Walker Jenkins to make the score 9-4 Wichita.

John Stankiewicz later entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with the run support and struck out three men against two walks over the final two innings to secure the 9-4 victory. Wosinski got the win, giving up just a hit over a full inning of work, to improve to 5-1 this year in Double-A.

POSTGAME NOTES

The eight runs in the eighth inning are the third-most runs the Wind Surge have scored in a single inning this season (9, April 22 vs. Springfield / 10, August 3 @ Amarillo).

The eighth inning marked the second time this year that Wichita scored as many runs as the number of an inning at or after the fifth frame (6 Run T6, August 2 @ Amarillo).

Harry Genth's two-run single marked his first Double-A hit and second overall hit as a pro.

Jacob Wosinski now has the most wins for a Wind Surge pitcher who has exclusively entered out of the bullpen for the team in 2025 (5).

Eight of the nine men in Wichita's lineup scored.

