Garcia Swats Slam, Hooks Roll Friday Night

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - John Garcia belted his first professional grand slam Friday night, helping the Hooks to a raucous 12-4 triumph over the RoughRiders before 4,986 fans at Whataburger Field.

Yordan Alvarez drew a walk in four plate appearances while playing seven innings in left field. Alvarez, who coaxed a free pass to open Corpus Christi's seven-run third, is 5-for-11 with three doubles, two walks, and a stolen base in three games with the Hooks as the Astros slugger rehabs a right-hand injury.

Zach Cole's two-run triple kickstarted the third-inning parade, chasing home Alvarez and Lucas Spence who singled. Cole has three three-baggers over his last five games, giving him six on the year which ties him with Brice Matthews for the Houston system lead.

Singles by Orlando Martinez, Jeron Williams, and Tommy Sacco Jr. preceded Garcia's first professional grand slam as the Hooks staked themselves to a 7-0 lead.

James Hicks dispatched 13 of 16 as he held Frisco to two hits and two walks over 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Tyler Guilfoil earned the win by blanking the Riders in the fifth and sixth.

Williams went 4-for-4 in addition to a bases-loaded walk.

Sacco Jr. plated two runs while reaching base three times. Will Bush notched two singles, including an RBI as part of a four-run seventh.

Amilcar Chirinos picked up a hold by retiring all four batters he faced, striking out two.

Anderson Bido contributed a scoreless ninth.







