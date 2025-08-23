Moisès Gòmez Walks-off Sod Poodles in Electric 1-0 Tenth-Inning Win

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A dramatic pitcher's duel between the San Antonio Missions (19-30, 58-60) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (30-19, 62-56) went into the tenth inning stalled at 0-0 until Moisès Gòmez skied a fly ball to right field with the bases loaded, scoring Damon Dues and causing an eruption among 6,054 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Ethan Routzahn, who left Amarillo's ghost runner at second in the tenth, secured the win, while Dan Kubiuk swallowed the loss. The toe-to-toe starting matchup occurred between Enmanuel Pinales and Daniel Eagen, who each looked fantastic in a Friday night battle.

Pinales and Eagen engaged in a true back-and-forth showdown. Pinales sprinkled five hits and two walks across six scoreless frames. He struck out four and avoided damage throughout.

Eagen, in his Double-A debut, matched Pinales and then some. The former Hillsboro Hop held the Missions hitless until the bottom of the sixth, when Braedon Karpathios singled. Gòmez, who had reached via an error, advanced to third on the hit to cover the corners. Eagen proceeded to strike out Francisco Acuña, however, to maintain the deadlock.

Pinales gave way in the seventh to Stephen Jones, who tossed a perfect frame in the seventh. Eagen stayed on the mound for Amarillo, walking Romeo Sanabria to start the inning. Sanabria then scurried to second on a wild pitch, giving the Missions a shot with a runner in scoring position and no one out. Eagen buckled up and recorded the next three outs, so the game remained 0-0 into the eighth.

Misael Tamarez took over for the Missions, and he continued along the path of his predecessors with a swift 1-2-3 eighth inning. San Antonio finally knocked Eagen out on Anthony Vilar's two-out single in the home half of the eighth, but Philip Abner came in and set down Karpathios. As the ninth rolled around, the run column still sat empty.

Nothing changed across the ninth as Tamarez and Abner each locked down their opponents, so the game strolled into extra innings. Routzahn did a phenomenal job stranding Amarillo's ghost runner thanks to a punchout and a pair of lineouts, priming the stage for the drama.

Kubiuk pitched the tenth for Amarillo and fanned Marcos Castañon for the first out. The Sod Poodles decided to intentionally walk Devin Ortiz before Ryan Jackson earned himself a free pass. With the bases loaded, Gòmez lifted a ball to medium right field. The right fielder, Gavin Conticello, had to fight the wind and back up to catch the ball, removing any sort of momentum that he had. Dues, who pinch ran and tagged at third, darted home and dove in just ahead of Conticello's throw and Gavin Logan's tag to send a frenzied crowd home happy with a walk-off win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Victor Lizarraga (3-9, 6.72) starts for San Antonio while lefty Avery Short (3-5, 4.58) goes for Amarillo.







