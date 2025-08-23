Trio of Homers Carry Travs Past Cards

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Lazaro Montes hit two home runs and Hunter Fitz-Gerald added a homer as the Arkansas Travelers pounded past the Springfield Cardinals, 5-3 on Friday night. The Travs never trailed in the game but saw the Cardinals come back to tie on two occasions before finally taking the lead for good. Tyler Cleveland worked two perfect innings of relief late to earn the win while Taylor Floyd pitched a scoreless ninth for a save. Arkansas starter Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out nine over 4.2 innings. Bill Knight joined Montes and Fitz-Gerald with two hits in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Montes homered opening the bottom of the second to give the Travs their first lead of the night.

* Montes homered again in the bottom of the seventh to give the Travs their third and final lead of the night. Fitz-Gerald homered later in the inning to pad the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-3, BB, 3 runs, 2 HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Montes hit two homers for the second time in six days and now has 10 career 2-HR games.

* Arkansas clinched a winning season series against Springfield.

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Michael Morales (2-6, 4.95) starting for Arkansas. There is a Cole Young bobblehead giveaway, a pregame ceremony honoring the Little Rock Nine and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.