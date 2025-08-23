Frisco Out-Slugged by Hooks in Defeat

Published on August 22, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 12-4 from Whataburger Field on Friday night.

Corpus Christi (19-30, 40-77) jumped on Frisco (23-26, 61-56) starter Josh Stephan (5-6) in the third for seven runs. Zach Cole started the scoring with a two-run triple and scored on an RBI groundout before John Garcia blasted a grand slam to cap the seven-run frame.

That score remained until the Riders found the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Frainyer Chavez laced an RBI single to right, Luis Mieses added a two-run single and Keith Jones II added an RBI knock to bring the deficit to 7-4.

Corpus Christi then volleyed right back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs on one hit, helped by five Frisco walks and one hit batter, boosting the lead to 11-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Hooks scored another run off of Chavez, who pitched as a position player, capping the score at 12-4.

Tyler Guilfoil (4-2) took home the victory for Corpus Christi, throwing 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Notes to know

-After allowing the grand slam on the first batter he faced, Josh Sanders threw 3.1 scoreless innings the rest of the way, including retiring MLB rehabber Yordan Alvarez twice.

-Mieses went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

The RoughRiders and Hooks meet at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 23rd from Whataburger Field for game five of the series. RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Nic Swanson (2-3, 6.10).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.