Wichita Powers Through Midland for the Win

MIDLAND, Texas - Nate Baez slugged a three-run triple in the 7-3 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Midland Rockhounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. C.J. Culpepper also earned his first Double-A victory with five shutout innings as the Wind Surge starter.

After Midland loaded the bases on three walks in the bottom of the first inning, Baez and Andrew Cossetti connected on a 3-2-3 double play, and Culpepper struck out Luke Mann to leave the jam unscathed. Culpepper would later finish with five shutout frames alongside three hits, four walks, and six strikeouts in his first win of the season.

Ben Ross drove in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the second to put Wichita on the board. Kala'i Rosario added two more runs on a double to left field three innings later to give the Wind Surge a 3-0 lead.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer hit an RBI single to right to give Midland their first run in the home half of the sixth before Wichita added four more runs in the top of the seventh on a bases-clearing triple by Baez and a run-scoring knock from Ross, giving the Wind Surge a 7-1 advantage heading into the stretch.

Tommy White hit a homer to right field; then the RockHounds got another run in the bottom of the eighth on an infield groundout to bring themselves within four, but Mike Paredes settled down and finished the night by striking out Mann looking to finish a 7-3 Wichita victory.

POSTGAME NOTES

C.J. Culpepper earns his first win of both the season and in his Double-A career.

C.J. Culpepper throws five innings for his second straight start.

Nate Baez hits his fourth triple with the Wind Surge. Entering this season, he had only hit two triples over the three years of his professional career.

The double for Kala'i Rosario puts him an extra base hit shy of 50 with Wichita in 2025.

2024 Wind Surge outfielder Carson McCusker hits two home runs tonight for Triple-A St. Paul, tying and breaking the single-season franchise record for long balls hit by an individual player (21, 22).

Wichita continues the series with the Midland RockHounds on August 24 at 1:00 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for the team's final homestand of the regular season, starting with a series against the Arkansas Travelers on August 26.







