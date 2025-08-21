Wind Surge Drop Second Game of Series to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (August 20, 2025)-Kala'i Rosario homered to become the second Wind Surge player ever to record a 20-20 season in a 7-5 Wichita Wind Surge loss to the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The four-game winning streak for the Wind Surge comes to a close in the Permian Basin.

After Midland got awarded the game's first run on a bases-loaded balk in the bottom of the first, Brayan Buelvas drove in another on an RBI double to the wall in left center in the home half of the second inning for a 2-0 RockHounds lead.

Rosario belted an RBI double off the left center wall in the top of the third to put Wichita within a run. Walker Jenkins tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch, then Rosario got to touch home plate on a balk to put the Wind Surge ahead 3-2.

Nate Nankil tied the game on a run-scoring single to center in the bottom of the fifth. Brennan Milone later blooped a single out of the infield after the stretch in the seventh to drive in CJ Rodriguez and give Midland a 4-3 advantage.

Rosario would tie the game again on a solo shot, his 20th on the season, to left field in the top of the eighth. Rosario becomes the second hitter for Wichita with a 20-20 season this year after Kyler Fedko accomplished the feat on July 22.

A two-run home run by Luke Mann and an RBI knock by Leo De Vries in the home half of the eighth inning allowed the RockHounds to push ahead 7-4 into the ninth. While Jake Rucker doubled home Jose Salas to make it a two-run game, the Wind Surge would later fall by a score of 7-5.

John Stankiewicz fell to 2-5 with the loss. Over an inning of relief, he gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario becomes the second-ever Wichita hitter to record a 20-20 season in both franchise history and this year (Kyler Fedko).

Kala'i Rosario is up to a 17 Game On Base Streak.

Maddux Houghton records another multi-hit game for the Wind Surge.

Tanner Andrews struck out two over an inning of work in his first appearance since being reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List yesterday.

The Wichita pitching staff ties a season-high with eight walks in a single game.

