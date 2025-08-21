Travs Rap out 10 Runs to Top Cardinals

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Nick Raposo drove in three runs while Josh Hood and Lazaro Montes each cranked a two-run home run and the Arkansas Travelers downed the Springfield Cardinals, 10-6 on Wednesday night. The Travs seized control of the game with a six-run fourth inning, scoring five times with two outs. Raposo led six Travs who had multi-hit efforts and four who drove in at least two runs while also nabbing a pair of stolen bases. Dylan File picked up his seventh win of the season while Jimmy Kingsbury recorded the final seven outs of the game for his ninth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Raposo put the Travs on top with a two-run two out single in the fourth. Hood followed with a two-run opposite field homer.

* Springfield had cut the Travs lead to one and had the tying run at third base with two out in the seventh when Kingsbury was summoned. He recorded a strikeout to end the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 3-4, BB, run, 3 RBI, 2 SB

* 3B Josh Hood: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Sv, 2.1 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Eight of the Travs runs came with two out.

* Springfield starter Brycen Mautz had not allowed more than one run in any of his previous eight starts until allowing five runs in the fourth inning of this game.

The series continues on Thursday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-3, 4.24) starting for Arkansas against righty Cade Winquest (2-1, 2.93). It is a $3 Thursday and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







