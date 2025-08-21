Drillers Open Series against Naturals with Doubleheader Split

Springdale, AR - The Tulsa Drillers totaled just seven hits in a doubleheader with Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night, but it produced enough offense to gain a split in the twin bill with the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. A throwing error set up a 2-1 win in extra innings in the opener before the Naturals took the second game with a 5-1 win over the Drillers.

The doubleheader split allowed Tulsa to maintain its four-games lead on second place in the second half standings of the Texas League's North Division. The Drillers lead both Northwest Arkansas and Wichita, who are tied for third place, by four full games.

With first-half champion Springfield also leading the second-half race, second place could determine the second playoff berth from the division. If the Cardinals hang on to their top spot in the division, the second place team in the second half will face the Redbirds in the first round of the TL playoffs.

In Wednesday's first game, the Drillers came from behind to claim a victory for the 26th time this season.

Spencer Nivens gave the Naturals the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell got the Drillers on the scoreboard in the fifth when he matched Nivens with a solo home run of his own that evened the score at 1-1.

The game remained tied through the scheduled seven innings, sending it to extra innings.

The Drillers did not get a hit in the top of the eighth, but they got a break to bring in the tiebreaking run. John Rhodes led off and was hit by a pitch to join placed runner Taylor Young on base. Eduardo Guerrero followed and put down a bunt that Naturals pitcher A.J. Causey fielded and threw wide of first and down the right field line. Young scored on the play to give the Drillers a one-run lead.

With runners at second and third with no outs, they missed a chance to expand the margin when a fly out and a double play ended the threat.

Carson Hobbs, who worked a scoreless seventh, made sure the missed opportunity did not cost the Drillers as he set the Naturals down in order in the bottom of the eighth. Hobbs got a strikeout, a ground out and a fly out to strand the placed runner and close out the win.

There was no comeback for the Drillers in game two. The Naturals took a lead they did not relinquish with a run in the fourth and four more in the third.

All five came against Tulsa starting pitcher Wyatt Crowell who was making his Double-A debut.

The Drillers only run came in the fifth inning when Young singled, stole second and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Chris Newell singled in each game of the doubleheader and has now reached base safely in 31 straight games. Tulsa batters now account for the two longest on-base streaks in the Texas League this year. Earlier this year, Lockwood-Powell reached safely in a TL-best 36 consecutive games.

*The home run by Lockwood-Powell was his first since May 17 when he hit two homers in a win over the Naturals. All four of his home runs this season have come against the Naturals.

*The doubleheader was played because Tuesday's original series opener was rained out. Game one of the DH was also affected by rain as showers forced a 1 hour and 2 minute delay before the Drillers came to bat in the sixth inning.

*Hobbs improved his Double-A record to 3-0 after collecting the win in the opener. The three wins have come in just nine appearances with the Drillers. Hobbs is yet allowed an earned run in 13.1 innings with Tulsa.

*Chris Campos started the opener and lasted just two innings. He allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter while striking out three and appeared to depart the mound with back discomfort.

*The Tulsa bullpen worked a combined 9.1 innings in the two games. Four relievers allowed just four hits and one run over the 9-plus innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series in Springdale against the Naturals on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (0-3, 3.52 ERA)

NW Arkansas - LHP Ryan Ramsey (6-7, 5.25 ERA)

