Travs Rally for 10 Inning Walk-Off Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Jared Sundstrom connected for a walk-off hit with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Arkansas Travelers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night. The Travs did not score until the bottom of the ninth when Hunter Fitz-Gerald ripped a double with one out chasing home Bill Knight from first base. Marcelo Perez twirled scoreless baseball with six shutout innings on just two hits with four strikeouts. Jason Ruffcorn was the winning pitcher, tossing a scoreless final inning. Michael Arroyo had three hits to pace the offense with Sundstrom and Fitz-Gerald each posting two hit nights.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield scored in the seventh on a one out RBI single but left two runners on base after Nick Davila put away consecutive hitters to end the inning.

* Knight was plunked with one out in the ninth and then raced home from first on Fitz-Gerald's double.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, BB, RBI

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* RHP Marcelo Perez: 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* It was the Travelers 15th extra inning game of the season, 10th in the second half.

* Arkansas won their first contest playing under the Little Rock Nine alternate identity.

The series continues on Friday night with switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0, 5.63) starting for Arkansas against lefty Pete Hansen (7-4, 3.74). It is a Fireworks Friday and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







