Cross Homers in Naturals Doubleheader Split against Tulsa

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Gavin Cross hit his 12th long ball of the season Wednesday night when the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (57-59, 24-23) split their impromptu doubleheader against the Tulsa Drillers (54-62), dropping the series opener 2-1 before taking the second game 5-1. The two sides continue their series Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

After Tuesday night's game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Naturals and Drillers had a doubleheader on Wednesday. Northwest Arkansas struck first in game one when Spencer Nivens launched a solo homer in the bottom of the third, but the Drillers answered with a solo shot in the top of the fifth to tie it 1-1.

The game entered a rain delay before the sixth, and both teams were held scoreless through seven, forcing extra innings. The Drillers brought home their runner in the top of the eighth, and Carson Roccaforte was left stranded on third in the bottom half. Tulsa took the first game 2-1 in eight innings, and the second seven-inning affair started at 8:40 PM CT.

Shane Panzini struck out the side in the top of the first, and his offense backed him with runs in the second and third innings. Colton Becker led off the bottom of the second with a single and moved up to scoring position on a ground out. Becker scored on Julio Rodriguez's RBI single to give the Nats an early 1-0 lead. The offense erupted in the third, starting with Cross' 12th home run of the season. The solo shot was followed by a two-out rally that started with a Justin Johnson single. Becker singled in the next at-bat and Dustin Dickerson walked to load the bases. Nivens walked in Johnson, and Rodriguez ripped a single to right field that plated Becker and Dickerson. The four-run frame gave Northwest Arkansas a 5-0 advantage.

The Drillers pushed across a run in the top of the fifth to make it 5-1, but Panzini finished the frame to keep it there. Jonathan Heasley came out of the bullpen and took care of the sixth, and Ben Sears spun a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the Northwest Arkansas Naturals a split of the twin bill against the Tulsa Drillers by a final score of 5-1.

The Naturals continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday, August 21. The game's first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







