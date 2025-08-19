Texas League Announces Hill Country Fundraising Program to Aid Kerr County Flood Relief Efforts
Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Texas League today announced an allied effort amongst the league's 10 clubs to raise funds to support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, and to help rebuild local fields and programs in Kerr County, Texas, that were devastated by the floods.
With support from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the Naturals and Texas League clubs have partnered to participate in a unified fundraising auction to help restore the Hill Country community.
The teams will conduct several fundraising campaigns over the following weeks, including in-stadium auctions of game used jerseys, online auctions of game used jerseys, donations of the 50/50 raffle prizes, a t-shirt sales campaign and in some markets, volunteers will be passing the boot to collect cash donations.
HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:
Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29
Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29
Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29
Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30
Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4
Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 5
Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6
Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 9
Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12
The San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) participated in a separate flood relief effort on August 9 with funds supporting the same cause**
