Texas League Announces Hill Country Fundraising Program to Aid Kerr County Flood Relief Efforts

Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Texas League today announced an allied effort amongst the league's 10 clubs to raise funds to support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, and to help rebuild local fields and programs in Kerr County, Texas, that were devastated by the floods.

With support from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Texas League clubs have partnered to participate in a unified fundraising auction to help restore the Hill Country community.

The teams will conduct several fundraising campaigns over the following weeks, including in-stadium auctions of game used jerseys, online auctions of game used jerseys, donations of the 50/50 raffle prizes, a t-shirt sales campaign and in some markets, firefighters will be passing the boot to collect cash donations.

Immediately following the game in which each team wears the one-of-a-kind collectible jersey, all players and coaches will sign their game worn jersey to be auctioned off either that night in-stadium by live auction, or online with bids being accepted starting that evening.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred in Kerr County and our thoughts have been with all those affected by the disaster ever since," said Amarillo Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "As stewards of our community here in the Panhandle, we wanted to find a way to support our neighbors and fellow Texans. As an industry and a baseball family, a collective that includes our fans, partners, communities and teams, we have the opportunity in the Texas League to make a positive difference and we hope our efforts in this unified, league-wide jersey auction will have that effect."

HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:

Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29

Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29

Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30

Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 5

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6

Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 9

Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12

*The San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) participated in a separate flood relief effort on August 9 with funds supporting the same cause*

More details on each team's individual auction and jersey date are available on their respective websites.







