Travs Blanked by Cardinals
Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Four Springfield Cardinals pitchers combined to blank the Arkansas Travelers, 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Travs were limited to just three hits. All of the Cardinals runs came from the third through fifth innings. Ixan Henderson worked 5.1 innings to secure the victory while Reid VanScoter was saddled with the loss.
Moments That Mattered
* The Travs had two on with one out in the second inning but had the lead runner picked off second base to stall the threat.
* Joshua Baez laced an RBI single with two out in the third to put the Cards on top.
Notable Travs Performances
* RHP Tyler Cleveland: 1.1 IP, H, K
* RHP Taylor Floyd: 2 IP, BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas was shutout for the seventh time, fourth in their last 12 games.
* Bill Knight has been on base 22 times in his last 13 games.
The series continues on Wednesday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (5-6, 2.67) starting for Arkansas against lefty Brycen Mautz (6-2, 2.92). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
